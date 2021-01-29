Russia puts Pussy Riot member under house arrest ahead of protests

Russia puts Pussy Riot member under house arrest ahead of protestsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:37 IST
A Russian court ordered Maria Alyokhina, a member of the Pussy Riot punk band, to be kept under house arrest until March 23 for violating restrictions related to the pandemic, the court said on Friday.
The move comes ahead of protests on Sunday planned by allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who are calling on authorities to release him from jail.
Alyokhina was detained on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Maria Alyokhina
- Kremlin
- Alexei Navalny
ALSO READ
Turkish leader defiant on Russian system but wants US jets
Paraguay approves emergency use of Sputnik vaccine, Russian sovereign wealth fund says
Brazil company requests emergency use approval for Russian vaccine
EXCLUSIVE-India's friction with US rises over planned purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems
Russian judge jails Kremlin foe Navalny for 30 days initially - spokeswoman