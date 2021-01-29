Russia puts Navalny's ally under house arrest ahead of protest

Russia puts Navalny's ally under house arrest ahead of protestReuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:41 IST
A Russian court ordered Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, to be held under house arrest until March 23 for breaching COVID-19 restrictions, her lawyer wrote on Twitter on Friday.
Sobol was detained on Wednesday along with other members of Navalny's team and his brother Oleg Navalny ahead of a protest on Sunday. Navalny's allies called for nation-wide rallies to demand his release from jail.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexei Navalny
- house
- Russian
- Lyubov Sobol
- Kremlin
- Navalny
ALSO READ
Twitter says White House Twitter accounts will be transferred to Biden admin
Biden picks Clinton adviser Rosenberger as White House China director
Delhi: Fire at e-commerce storehouse; woman, fireman injured
Delhi HC transfers Vivek Doval's criminal defamation case against Caravan Magazine, others to Patiala House Court
Twitter lays out transition plan of official White House accounts at inauguration