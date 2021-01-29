Russia puts Navalny's ally under house arrest ahead of protest

A Russian court ordered Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, to be held under house arrest until March 23 for breaching COVID-19 restrictions, her lawyer wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Sobol was detained on Wednesday along with other members of Navalny's team and his brother Oleg Navalny ahead of a protest on Sunday. Navalny's allies called for nation-wide rallies to demand his release from jail.

