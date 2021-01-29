Javadekar interacts with NCC cadets who took part in R-Day parade
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday interacted with National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from Maharashtra who took part in this year's Republic Day parade at Rajpath in the national capital.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday interacted with National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from Maharashtra who took part in this year's Republic Day parade at Rajpath in the national capital. Taking on Twitter, Javadekar said that it was a true delight to listen and see the zeal of the cadets during the meeting.
"Interacted with a group of young and brimming National Cadet Corps from Maharashtra. It was a true delight to listen and see their zeal and josh after having met PM Narendra Modi Ji," his tweet read. The minister also congratulated Cadet Warrant officer Kashish Methwani for receiving the Best Cadet Award.
"Many congratulations to Cadet Warrant officer Kashish Methwani for receiving the Best Cadet Award & to the contingent for receiving the runner-up trophy from the PM at the NCC Rally ceremony," his tweet read. (ANI)
