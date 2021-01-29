India, Israel deliberate on UN agenda

India and Israel have held wide-ranging discussions on issues on the UN agenda including recent developments in the Middle East, climate change and sustainable development goals, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Bilateral Foreign Office consultations via the video teleconferencing platform were held on Thursday between the UN and multilateral divisions of India and Israel with the Indian side being led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits), Ministry of External Affairs, and the Israeli delegation being headed by Haim Waxman, Deputy Director-General, UN & International Organizations.

The Israeli side congratulated India for its election to the non-permanent membership of the UNSC, the MEA said in a statement. Both sides held wide-ranging discussions on issues on the UN agenda including recent developments in the Middle East, climate change and SDG, it said.

The Indian delegation briefed Israel on its priorities during its upcoming UNSC tenure and both sides decided to work closely together, in keeping with their strategic partnership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)