Thane man kills wife in front of child, then calls cops

A man from Dombivali in Thanedistrict was arrested on Friday for allegedly slitting hiswife's throat in the presence of his child after a pettyquarrel, police said.

Shiv Kumar Yadav (41) wanted his wife Minisha to comewith him to their native village but the latter refused, andthis caused an argument between the couple, a Tilak Nagarpolice station official said.

''He slit her throat with a kitchen knife in front oftheir child. He then called police and narrated the incident.

He was sitting in a pool of blood when the police arrived athis home after responding to his call. Yadav has been arrestedfor murder,'' the official added.

