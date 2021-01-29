Left Menu

UP CM directs officials to beef up security after blast outside Israeli embassy in Delhi

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:36 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday night instructed police to beef up security arrangements across the state in the wake of a blast outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi.

In a late-night order, he asked district magistrates and superintendents of police to ensure adequate vigilance at prominent places in their respective districts, a senior state government official said.

Adityanath asked them to step up security around religious places and other sensitive areas and asked the police to increase patrolling in these areas.

A low-intensity improvised device exploded near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening. Though it did not cause injuries to anyone, the window panes of three vehicles parked nearby were damaged, the Delhi Police said.

