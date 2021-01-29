Left Menu

Envelope sent to Tunisian president was not poisoned, says prosecutor

A suspicious envelope sent this week to Tunisia's Presidency did not contain any toxic, narcotic, dangerous or explosive substance, the country's Public Prosecutor said on Friday. However, the Public Prosecutor said in a statement on Friday that tests carried out on the suspicious envelope by a technical team had found that it did not contain any suspicious toxic, narcotic, dangerous or explosive materials.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:58 IST
A suspicious envelope sent this week to Tunisia's Presidency did not contain any toxic, narcotic, dangerous or explosive substance, the country's Public Prosecutor said on Friday. The presidency said on Thursday that the office manager for Tunisia's president had suffered a headache and short-term vision loss after opening the envelope on Monday.

Reports on social media on Wednesday said President Kais Saied had been sent a letter that may have contained poison. However, the Public Prosecutor said in a statement on Friday that tests carried out on the suspicious envelope by a technical team had found that it did not contain any suspicious toxic, narcotic, dangerous or explosive materials.

