Over half of Moscow residents have had coronavirus - TASS cites mayor

Over half of Moscow residents have had coronavirus - TASS cites mayorReuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-01-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 00:02 IST
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that over a half of Moscow residents have already had coronavirus, TASS news agency reported citing his interview for Rossiya 1 TV channel.
"Over a half of Moscow have had it," Sobyanin was quoted as saying.
