Left Menu

NGT directs committee to submit report on plea alleging pollution by UP sugar mill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:24 IST
NGT directs committee to submit report on plea alleging pollution by UP sugar mill
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a committee and directed it to submit a report on a plea alleging pollution by a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel constituted a joint Committee of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the UP pollution control board to ascertain facts.

"Let a joint Committee of the CPCB and the State PCB ascertain facts and take such action as may be called for, in the exercise of their statutory powers, following due process and furnish a factual and action is taken report in the matter within two months by e-mail," the bench said.

The tribunal directed the applicant to serve a set of papers on the CPCB and the state PCB and file an affidavit of service within one week. The green panel was hearing a plea filed by Uttar Pradesh resident Vinit Kumar against causing pollution by DSM Sugar Mills Ltd., New Delhi which is operating in Mansurpur, Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh in violation of environmental norms.

The plea alleged that the sugar mill is discharging untreated industrial effluent into the storm drain nearby, which is then released into a Gram Sabha pond, and from there it is eventually released into river Kali, in violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China's first Hualong One nuclear reactor begins operations

China National Nuclear Corp. said its first nuclear power unit that uses Hualong One, a third-generation nuclear reactor, started commercial operations on Saturday.The reactor, located in the city of Fuqing city in Chinas southeastern Fujia...

UPDATE 3-More than 200,000 flee 'apocalyptic' conflict in Central African Republic

More than 200,000 people have fled fighting in the Central African Republic CAR since violence erupted over a December election result, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday, with nearly half crossing into the Democratic Republic of ...

Pak violates ceasefire along IB in J&K's Kathua

The Pakistani army has violated the ceasefire again by resorting to unprovoked firing along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, officials said on Saturday.The firing from across the border started around 10.10...

BGR-34 plus allopathic drug combo may be effective in diabetes management: Study

Ayurvedic formulation BGR-34 along with allopathic drug glibenclamide may have a significant role in controlling diabetes, according to interim findings of a study conducted by doctors at AIIMS here.The findings hold importance given that p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021