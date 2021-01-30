NGT directs committee to submit report on plea alleging pollution by UP sugar mill

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a committee and directed it to submit a report on a plea alleging pollution by a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel constituted a joint Committee of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the UP pollution control board to ascertain facts.

"Let a joint Committee of the CPCB and the State PCB ascertain facts and take such action as may be called for, in the exercise of their statutory powers, following due process and furnish a factual and action is taken report in the matter within two months by e-mail," the bench said.

The tribunal directed the applicant to serve a set of papers on the CPCB and the state PCB and file an affidavit of service within one week. The green panel was hearing a plea filed by Uttar Pradesh resident Vinit Kumar against causing pollution by DSM Sugar Mills Ltd., New Delhi which is operating in Mansurpur, Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh in violation of environmental norms.

The plea alleged that the sugar mill is discharging untreated industrial effluent into the storm drain nearby, which is then released into a Gram Sabha pond, and from there it is eventually released into river Kali, in violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)