Left Menu

Budget session: BJD attends all-party meeting, demands to pass Women's Reservation Bill

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday raised a demand to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, during the all-party meeting held in New Delhi for the Budget Session of Parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 14:59 IST
Budget session: BJD attends all-party meeting, demands to pass Women's Reservation Bill
Lok Sabha MP Pinaki Misra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday raised a demand to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, during the all-party meeting held in New Delhi for the Budget Session of Parliament. "Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik have specifically requested the Union Government to have the Women's Reservation Bill passed in this Budget session," said Lok Sabha MP Pinaki Misra.

BJD gave 7 out of 21 MP tickets to women in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said claiming to be the only political party to have done so. "Five of the BJD women MPs won and so did 2 BJP MPs. Therefore, Chief Minister Patnaik is happy that Odisha is the only state in the country to have one-third of women MPs in Lok Sabha," Pinaki Misra said.

Both BJP and Congress have publicly backed this Women's Reservation Bill along with a number of political parties. "Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) today also openly backed Chief Minister of Odisha's demand for passage of Women's Reservation Bill), therefore it should be no problem to pass this in Lok Sabha," he added. He further said that the Rajya Sabha has already passed it almost ten years back. Therefore, Odisha Chief Minister feels that the time has come when the Lok Sabha must pass it.

The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to continue till February 15 while the second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8. Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two boys charred to death as bike catches fire in accident

Two teenaged boys were charred todeath when their motorcycle caught fire after colliding with aspeeding pick-up vehicle in Maharashtras Amravati district,police said on Saturday.The incident took place near Paratwada under Aasegaonpolice st...

TN Governor, CM pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday paid floral tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary at Gandhi Statue, Marina Beach Chennai. Deputy Chie...

BBL: Why on earth aren't all competitions using DRS, asks Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System DRS to eradicate howlers. Stokes comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision fro...

Adampur in Punjab shivers at 0.5 deg C

A cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.Adampur in Punjab shivered at 0.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experience...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021