Vasai-Virar civic clerk demands bribe for tax assessment, held

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 30-01-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 16:25 IST
A clerk with the Vasai VirarMunicipal Corporation was arrested by the Thane unit of theAnti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting abribe, an official said on Saturday.

Nandkumar Koli (43) demanded Rs 5,000 each for sevenrooms from the owner who wanted the former to carry out acivic tax assessment, ACB Inspector Santosh Shevale said.

''The owner of the rooms approached ACB. We laid a trapon Friday and caught Koli red-handed while accepting aninitial amount of Rs 15,000,'' he said.

