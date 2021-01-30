Child, kidnapped from Kolkata, rescued in Jharkhand; one arrested

Kolkata Police on Saturday saidit has rescued a child, who had been kidnapped from the city,in neighbouring Jharkhand's Markacho area and arrested oneperson.

The kidnapping incident happened in the early hours ofMonday, when the child was sleeping with his parents on thefootpath in Kolkata's Kareya, police said.

''Going by the complaint of the parents and checkingthe CCTV footage, we identified the person, who had come in acar and picked up the child.

''After tracing his location, a raid was conducted athis residence, but by that time he had already left forJharkhand,'' a police officer said.

With the help of Jharkhand Police, Kolkata Policeofficers launched a search operation, rescued the child andarrested the man on Saturday night, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)