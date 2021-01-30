Left Menu

Child, kidnapped from Kolkata, rescued in Jharkhand; one arrested

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:54 IST
Child, kidnapped from Kolkata, rescued in Jharkhand; one arrested

Kolkata Police on Saturday saidit has rescued a child, who had been kidnapped from the city,in neighbouring Jharkhand's Markacho area and arrested oneperson.

The kidnapping incident happened in the early hours ofMonday, when the child was sleeping with his parents on thefootpath in Kolkata's Kareya, police said.

''Going by the complaint of the parents and checkingthe CCTV footage, we identified the person, who had come in acar and picked up the child.

''After tracing his location, a raid was conducted athis residence, but by that time he had already left forJharkhand,'' a police officer said.

With the help of Jharkhand Police, Kolkata Policeofficers launched a search operation, rescued the child andarrested the man on Saturday night, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lt Governor asks two-wheeler riders to wear helmets

Puducherry, Jan 30 PTI Lieutenant Governor ofPuducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday appealed to two-wheelerriders in the Union Territory to wear helmets.Addressing people through video during the month-longroad safety programme since January 18,...

Minor administrative reshuffle in J-K

In a minor reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday ordered transfers and postings of half a dozen officers with immediate effect.Naseem Javid Choudhary, a Kashmir Administrative Service KAS officer, has been appointed as...

Maha: Man rescued from Vashi creek after suicide bid

The police on Saturday rescued a31-year-old man who allegedly attempted to commit suicide byjumping into a creek in Navi Mumbai, an official said.The police control room received an alert about a manwho had jumped into Vashi creek around 2....

Louise Linton drops trailer of writer-directorial debut film 'Me You Madness'

Hollywood star Louise Linton and wife of former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has released the trailer for the film Me You Madness, which she wrote and directed. She also stars in the flick. According to Fox News, Me You Madness wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021