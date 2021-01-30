Four drug peddlers including two Nigerians held in Bengaluru

Four drug peddlers, includingtwo Nigerians, have been arrested and narcotic substancesworth about Rs 75 lakh seized from them, police said onSaturday.

Police seized 1 Kg MDMA (600 gms of Brown MDMAcrystals and 400 gms of White MDMA crystals), also threemobile phones, one weighing machine and a motorcycle fromthem.

''...no passport other valid documents with theforeigner peddlers...action under Foreigners Act beinginitiated,'' Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bengaluru,Sandeep Patil said.

