J-K Police among the country's best: LG Manoj Sinha

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-01-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 19:22 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the Jammu and Kashmir Police is among the best in the country and stressed the need for the union territory's security forces to adopt the latest technologies for discharging their duties.

He said the entire nation has acknowledged the courage of personnel of Jammu and Kashmir's forces.

Sinha was speaking at a luncheon organised by the Special Security Forces (SSF) at Raj Bhavan here.

''The Jammu and Kashmir Police is among the best police organisations in the country. The force being awarded one of the highest numbers of gallantry medals in the last few years itself speaks about the courage and bravery of our personnel,'' he said.

He laid special emphasis on the need for adoption of the latest technologies by security personnel for discharging their duties.

Sinha also lauded SSF personnel for performing their duty to oversee the security of Raj Bhavan with utmost professionalism, dedication and courage.

