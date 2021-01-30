Left Menu

Maha: Man rescued from Vashi creek after suicide bid

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-01-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 20:07 IST
Maha: Man rescued from Vashi creek after suicide bid

The police on Saturday rescued a31-year-old man who allegedly attempted to commit suicide byjumping into a creek in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The police control room received an alert about a manwho had jumped into Vashi creek around 2.30 pm, seniorinspector Sanjeev Dhumal said.

A team from Vashi police rushed to the scene andrescued Raghvendra Pal in the nick of time with the help of alocal fisherman, he said.

The victim, a resident of Mankhurd, is unemployed andwas fed up with domestic quarrels, which prompted him to takethe extreme step, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM says govt proposal to protesters stands; Stir against agri laws regains momentum after Tikait mobilises support from western UP

The agitation against the farm laws appeared to regain momentum on Saturday after rallying support from the agricultural community of the crucial western Uttar Pradesh region, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that his governmen...

Real Kashmir FC, Gokulam Kerala FC play out goal-less draw

Real Kashmir FC and Gokulam Kerala showed the intent but could not make the most of their opportunities, settling for a goal-less draw in their I-League fixture here on Saturday.With the draw, Gokulam Kerala FC find themselves with seven po...

Rajib Banerjee, other former TMC leaders join BJP in Delhi

Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, who recently quit the Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP in the national capital on Saturday along with a few other leaders of the states ruling party after meeting senior BJP leader and Union Hom...

Violence on Republic Day scripted by BJP to discredit farmers' movement: AAP

The AAP on Saturday claimed that the violence that took place during the tractor parade on January 26 was scripted by the BJP with the help of Delhi Police to defame and discredit the farmers movement.In response, Delhi BJP General Secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021