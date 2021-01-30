Maha: Man rescued from Vashi creek after suicide bid

The police on Saturday rescued a31-year-old man who allegedly attempted to commit suicide byjumping into a creek in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The police control room received an alert about a manwho had jumped into Vashi creek around 2.30 pm, seniorinspector Sanjeev Dhumal said.

A team from Vashi police rushed to the scene andrescued Raghvendra Pal in the nick of time with the help of alocal fisherman, he said.

The victim, a resident of Mankhurd, is unemployed andwas fed up with domestic quarrels, which prompted him to takethe extreme step, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)