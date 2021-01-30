7-year-old girl abducted, raped and left bleeding in field: Police

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from outside her house, raped and left bleeding in a field of her village under Nibua Naurangiya police station area of Kushinagar district. The incident occurred on late Friday evening when the girl was sitting along with her family members who went inside for the dinner as the girl stayed outside, Kushinagar’s Additional Superintendent of Police A P Singh said on Saturday.

After having their dinner, the girl’s family realised that she had gone missing and launched a search for her when they found her lying bleeding in a field some distance away from their home, the ASP said.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College after the first aid, the ASP said.

On the complaint of girl’s father, the police lodged a case of rape and abduction against unidentified persons on Saturday, he said, addng the culprits will soon be identified and nabbed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)