Four bills to replace ordinances among 38 legislations on agenda of government for budget session

Four bills to replace ordinances are among 38 legislations on the agenda of the government for the budget session of parliament that began on January 29.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 22:11 IST
Four bills to replace ordinances are among 38 legislations on the agenda of the government for the budget session of parliament that began on January 29. These include five financial items including the bills related to the union budget which will be presented in parliament on February 1.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that the budget session will take up 38 legislative items. The minister took part in an all-party meeting and in a meeting earlier which was chaired by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He said the government is ready to discuss any issue permitted under the rules and called for cooperation from leaders of all parties for the smooth functioning of the session. The four bills that will replace ordinances are - The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021; The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

According to PRS Legislative Research, which tracks the work of parliament, the bills listed for consideration and passing include The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019; The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019; The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020; The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019; The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Pesticides Management Bill, 2020, The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Dam Safety Bill, 2019. The bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing include the Finance Bill, 2021; The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) Bill, 2021; The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The other bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing are Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill, 2021; The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants, and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021; The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021; The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021; The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 and The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The four bills listed for withdrawal are -The Mines (Amendment) Bill, 2011; The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment & Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2011; The Building and Other Construction Workers Related Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2013; and The Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Amendment Bill, 2013.

The first part of the budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8. Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour. (ANI)

