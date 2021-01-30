Uttarakhand government to distribute interest-free loans to farmers on Feb 6

The Uttarakhand government will provide interest-free loans of upto Rs 3 lakh to 25000 farmers and of upto Rs 5 lakh to farmers' groups on February 6 under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will inaugurate the scheme on the same day in a ground near Kisan Bhawan.

The inauguration programme will be held at the state headquarters and also in every development blocks. This scheme was given the final form in a meeting presided by the CM Trivendra Singh Rawat at his residence on Saturday.

Rawat said, "Farmers' interest are of utmost importance to us. This scheme will undoubtedly benefit the farmers". "Interest-free loans upto Rs 5 lakh to farmers' groups will promote agriculture," he added.

Rawat also gave directions to organise this programme at a comprehensive scale in order to reach maximum number of farmers. Cooperative minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, and departmental officials were present in the meeting headed by the CM. The responsibilities of local MLAs and other representatives were also fixed in the meeting.

The farmers will also be able to watch the loan-distribution programme by the CM virtually at NIC centres in district headquarters and also at Block headquarters. Also, at every block and district headquarters, local MPs and MLAs will also distribute loan cheques.

Secretaries RK Sudhansu, R Meenakshi Sundaram, Radhika Jha, Director General, information, Meharban Singh Bisht, Upper Secretary Vandana, Director ITDA (Information Technology Development Agency) Amit Sinha were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

