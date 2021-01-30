Left Menu

Uttarakhand government to distribute interest-free loans to farmers on Feb 6

The Uttarakhand government will provide interest-free loans of upto Rs 3 lakh to 25000 farmers and of upto Rs 5 lakh to farmers' groups on February 6 under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-01-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 23:09 IST
Uttarakhand government to distribute interest-free loans to farmers on Feb 6
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand government will provide interest-free loans of upto Rs 3 lakh to 25000 farmers and of upto Rs 5 lakh to farmers' groups on February 6 under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will inaugurate the scheme on the same day in a ground near Kisan Bhawan.

The inauguration programme will be held at the state headquarters and also in every development blocks. This scheme was given the final form in a meeting presided by the CM Trivendra Singh Rawat at his residence on Saturday.

Rawat said, "Farmers' interest are of utmost importance to us. This scheme will undoubtedly benefit the farmers". "Interest-free loans upto Rs 5 lakh to farmers' groups will promote agriculture," he added.

Rawat also gave directions to organise this programme at a comprehensive scale in order to reach maximum number of farmers. Cooperative minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, and departmental officials were present in the meeting headed by the CM. The responsibilities of local MLAs and other representatives were also fixed in the meeting.

The farmers will also be able to watch the loan-distribution programme by the CM virtually at NIC centres in district headquarters and also at Block headquarters. Also, at every block and district headquarters, local MPs and MLAs will also distribute loan cheques.

Secretaries RK Sudhansu, R Meenakshi Sundaram, Radhika Jha, Director General, information, Meharban Singh Bisht, Upper Secretary Vandana, Director ITDA (Information Technology Development Agency) Amit Sinha were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

Mexico to import AstraZeneca vaccine from India, president says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Top Trump donor funded rally that preceded U.S. Capitol riot - WSJ

An heiress to the Publix Super Markets chain donated about 300,000 to fund a rally that preceded the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol this month by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday...

Kafeel Khan, 80 others included in list of history-sheeters in UP's Gorakhpur

Dr Kafeel Khan and 80 others have been included in the list of history-sheeters in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh and they will be on the radar of police, officials said on Saturday.History-sheets have been opened against the 81 people...

20 kg of explosives seized in Jharkhand

Security forces onSaturday recovered 20 kg of explosives from the side of a roadin Giridih district of Jharkhand, police said.It is suspected that Naxalites have kept theexplosives at a spot under Bhelwaghati police station areatargeting se...

12-year-old girl raped in Greater Noida, accused at large

Noida UP, Jan 30 UP A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Greater Noida on Saturday after she was taken to meet him by her aunt, police said.Both the man and the woman have been booked and efforts are on to arrest them, Deputy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021