67-yr-old man shot dead by estranged son-in-law: Police

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 31-01-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 01:31 IST
67-yr-old man shot dead by estranged son-in-law: Police

A 68-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his estranged son-in-law in wee hours on Saturday at his home under Loni Police Station area, police said.

The incident took place on around 3 am on Saturday when Kotwalpur village resident Sheoraj Singh's son-in-law Trilok Singh reached his father-in-law’s house along with his three friends in a drunken state and banged at his door, Ghaziabad’s Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

The SP added that as soon as the elderly man opened the door, Trilok Singh pumped several bullets in his body from a point-blank range.

The accused along with his three accomplices fled the scene in the car they had come in, leaving Sheoraj Singh in a pool of blood, the SP said.

After the incident, Sheoraj Singh’s son Vinod rushed his father to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, SP Raja said.

The SP added that a murder case has been lodged against the accused and his accomplices on Vinod’s complaint and the police have launched a manhunt to nab them.

Talking about the possible motive behind the gruesome murder, SP Raja said Singh’s younger daughter as married to Trilok over nine years ago, but Trilok had developed illicit relation with another woman, following which Singh had turned him out of his home.

Singh’s daughter too had been living with her father, said the SP.

