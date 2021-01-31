Left Menu

Emirates, DP World, Dubai Airports aim to help transport 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 31-01-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 13:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

United Arab Emirates-based Emirates Skycargo, Dubai Airports and ports operator DP World will help "equitably distribute" 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries in 2021, the emirate's government media office and state news agency WAM said.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, the media office cited Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chief executive of Emirates Airline and chairman of Dubai Airports, as saying the three companies had formed a logistics alliance "to expedite the worldwide transport of urgently needed vaccines through Dubai".

