Police outpost temporarily closed after mob vandalised it in UP's Kanpur

Apparently irked over the behaviour of local villagers, police in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday temporarily closed down the Kuria outpost that was vandalised by an angry mob, which also allegedly attempted to set it ablaze on Thursday following a road accident.The police outpost comes under the Bidhunoo police station and is located at a distance of around 15 kilometres from the district headquarters.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 31-01-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 15:13 IST
The police outpost comes under the Bidhunoo police station and is located at a distance of around 15 kilometres from the district headquarters. ''The decision to shut down the police outpost was taken by the deputy IG, who learnt that the locals have no need for a police outpost in their village. The order was issued on Sunday to temporarily close it down,'' Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava said.

He, however, added that strict instructions have been issued to enhance police patrolling in the vicinity and ensure alertness of the personnel to deal with any exigency.

Policemen have also been asked to make deployment of pickets round the clock and ensure the presence of the force in the area.

Besides, the police-patrolling cars and motorbikes attached to ''Dial 112'' would also be put on patrolling.

Confirming the temporary closure of the Kuria police outpost, Kanpur's Deputy Inspector General of Police Preetinder Singh told PTI, ''The police outpost was set up in the village with an aim to redress people's complaints and help them. But the act of vandalising it and (trying to) set it afire showed that they have no need for a police outpost there.'' The DIG also informed that six people have been arrested and sent to jail so far for allegedly torching dumper trucks, two-wheelers and vandalising the police outpost.

A total of 28 people were named in the FIR, which was registered in connection with the incident under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Angry over the death of a 44-year-old woman in a road accident, the locals torched three dumper trucks and vandalised the Kuria police outpost in Pipargawan village on Thursday.

The agitated mob also torched three two-wheelers parked at the police outpost and made an abortive attempt to set the police outpost ablaze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

