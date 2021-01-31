Smartphone maker Xiaomi says legal complaint against U.S. to protect its interests

Smartphone maker Xiaomi says legal complaint against U.S. to protect its interestsReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 31-01-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 16:28 IST
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp said on Sunday that its legal complaint against the U.S. Department of Defense and the Treasury Department was to protect the company's interests, in a notice on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The company filed a complaint in a Washington district court on Friday against the U.S. Defense and Treasury Departments, seeking to remove the Chinese smartphone maker from an official list of companies with ties to China's military.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
