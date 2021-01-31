4 cops suspended for 'laxity' in primary teacher's molestation case in UP's Sitapur

Four police personnel, including the SHO and an SI of the Sandana police station, have been suspended for improper policing and negligence following a case of molestation and attempted rape of a government primary school teacher by a group of men in this Uttar Pradesh district.

The woman was on her way home from work when she was allegedly attacked and molested by the drunken men in Sandana on January 28.

Even though one of the accused, Ram Jivan (28), was arrested and sent to jail on the day of the incident itself, the victim levelled allegations of laxity and the lack of a prompt response against the local police.

The Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers' Association met the Sitapur district magistrate and the basic shiksha adhikari in this connection on Friday and demanded action in the case.

Late on Saturday evening, Sitapur Superintendent of Police RP Singh suspended Sandana Station House Officer (SHO) RB Suman, Sub-Inspector (SI) VS Yadav, constable Rakhi Sharma and another police personnel for negligence and laxity in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)