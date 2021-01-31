Sasikala discharged from hospital, hints at political battle with AIADMK

Expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala was discharged from a hospital here on Sunday afterrecovering from COVID-19, days after she was set free by theprison officials on completion of her jail term in acorruption case, authorities said.

Sending a strong signal, Sasikala, a close aide of lateTamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, travelled in a carthat sported the AIADMK flag from the hospital, with theruling party questioning the propriety of her action when shehad been ousted from the party.

The AIADMK has time and again made it clear that the 66-year old Sasikala would not be taken back and her releasewould not have any impact on the party, which is keen retainpower in the assembly elections, expected in April-May.

It has already declared incumbent K Palaniswami as thechief ministerial candidate for the polls.

Sasikala was expelled from the party in September, 2017along with her nephew TTV Dhinakaran and others by the generalcouncil of the combined AIADMK under the leadership ofPalaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam after the twomerged their respective factions.

On Sunday, the AIADMK in its twitter handle said the useof its flag by Sasikala was against the law and quoted seniorparty leader D Jayakumar. ''How Sasikala, who is not even aparty member could use the party flag? This is against thelaw,'' Jayakumar, who is also the Fisheries Minister, said.

Defending Sasikala, Dhinakaran, who is the generalsecretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam floated by him inMarch, 2018 as an arrangement to retrieve the AIADMK, claimed''she (his aunt) is the general secretary of the AIADMK.'' Cases relating to her so-called 'expulsion' and connectedmatters were pending before the court in Tamil Nadu, he toldreporters, adding ''I have already told you that legal fightwill continue (to retrieve the AIADMK).'' The very purpose of floating the AMMK was to retrieve theAIADMK in a democratic way and 'Thiyaga Thalaivi Chinnamma'(leader of sacrifices, junior 'Amma') would continue legalefforts to win back the party, he said.

Dhinakaran said as per doctors' advice she would stayback here and take rest for a week before returning toChennai.

Political analyst Sumanth Raman tweeted ''#Sasikalacoming out of hospital in a car with an AIADMK flag on itseems to be a clear signal of her intentions. Game on.'' Soon after she was discharged, Sasikala reached a resortnear the scenic Nandi Hill at Devanahalli in North Bengaluru.

Sasikala was admitted to the Victoria Hospital aftershe tested positive for COVID-19 recently while under judicialcustody.

Prison authorities here had formally released her onJanuary 27 after she completed the four-year jail term in a Rs66 crore disproportionate assets case.

On the advice of doctors, she remained in the hospitaland was discharged on Sunday after her latest test reportscame negative for COVID-19, hospital officials said.

A huge crowd of her supporters greeted Sasikala as shecame out of the hospital.

More than 300 police personnel were deployed in thearea to ensure law and order, police said.

Sambasivan, one of her supporters from Hosur in theborder district of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, told PTI thatthis was like a festival for him.

Sasikala's release comes ahead of the assembly electionsin Tamil Nadu and the course of action taken by her would bekeenly watched.

The Supreme Court sentenced her to four year simpleimprisonment on February 14, 2017 at a time when she was setto take over as the Chief Minister subsequent to her electionas the AIADMK legislature party leader.

After the sentence that also barred her from contestingelections for six years after completion of the term, shechose Palaniswami to be the chief minister.

Before coming here to serve the sentence, Sasikala hadmade a dramatic vow at the 'samadhi' of Jayalalithaa, thoughshe did not openly declare what it was all about.

