Group of 10 Republican Senators propose compromise on COVID-19 relief bill

Group of 10 Republican Senators propose compromise on COVID-19 relief billReuters | Updated: 31-01-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 18:53 IST
A group of 10 U.S. Senate Republicans plan to unveil a proposed compromise on COVID-19 relief legislation on Monday, saying they believe their proposal can win bipartisan support.
In a letter to President Joe Biden released on Sunday, the 10 lawmakers asked for a meeting with the White House, saying they wished to "work in good faith" with the new administration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
