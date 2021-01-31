Left Menu

Group of 10 Republican Senators propose compromise on COVID-19 relief bill

A group of 10 U.S. Senate Republicans plan to unveil a proposed compromise on COVID-19 relief legislation on Monday, saying they believe their proposal can win bipartisan support.

In a letter to President Joe Biden released on Sunday, the 10 lawmakers asked for a meeting with the White House, saying they wished to "work in good faith" with the new administration.

