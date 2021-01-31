Left Menu

More farmers from Punjab, Haryana converge at Singhu border

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 21:23 IST
More farmers from Punjab, Haryana converge at Singhu border

Delhi's Singhu border witnessed increased hustle-bustle on Sunday as more farmers from Punjab and Haryana poured in to join the protest against the Centre's new agri laws, even as some complained of poor internet connectivity and difficulties in getting water and food supplies. The protesters also ramped up vigil at the protest site sprawled on the GT Karnal Road at the Delhi-Haryana border, with more stick-carrying volunteers taking regular rounds, in the backdrop of a violent protest by 'locals' on Friday. Thousands of farmers reached Singhu Border on Saturday evening in hundreds of vehicles including tractor trollies from Punjab and Haryana, said Satnam Singh Sahni, general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union, BKU (Doaba).

''Over a thousand farmers from Doaba region in Punjab reached here in 250 vehicles on Saturday night. Also, around 250 trollies from Mohali (Punjab) and 300 trollies from different places of Haryana brought thousands of people here,'' Sahni said.

He claimed thousands of more farmers were on their way to join the protest.

Sahni said problems of poor internet and scarcity of water and supplies including food items was being faced by the farmers for the last few days as the routes leading to the protest site were blocked by the police.

A group of farmers from Sangrur said earlier the locals from nearby areas in Haryana and Delhi provided water and other items but were now unable to do so due to restrictions put in place by the police.

''We are not going to be deterred by these roadblocks erected by the police. We have already stocks for many weeks. There is a little problem of water for bathing and washing purposes but we are fine and arranging other sources to get water,'' said Nachhattar Singh.

The farmers said they were facing problems of poor internet connectivity following the violence during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

''The movement has gained worldwide attention but due to absence of internet, we are unable to update people in the country and abroad,'' said a young protester Satbir Singh from Ludhiana.

In view of the protest by 'locals' on Friday demanding clearing of the highway by the protesting farmers, the security has been increased at the site.

''They were people from the BJP sent by the government to scare us. Now, we have made arrangements to meet with any situation. More volunteers are now patrolling and vigil has been enhanced with more than one person from each tractor trolley keeping watch during the night, said one functionary of Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

The protesters under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan, Punjab, who have set up a separate stage from the Morcha stage at Singhu, were affected by violence on Friday in which a police officer also sustained injury.

''The locals from Delhi side who were actually agents of the ruling party pelted stones that tore our tents. They also damaged our washing machines and other items with police failing to control them,'' said elderly Dilbagh Singh who suffered injury on his left hand during the protest by 'locals'.

The police has now closed all the routes leading to problems of water and supplies of firewood and other items for Langar, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Colombo port trade unions hope SL govt will decide on ECT deal on Monday

Sri Lankas strategic Colombo port trade unions said on Sunday that they were hopeful of a decision by the government on Monday on a proposed joint venture involving India and Japan to develop the Eastern Container Terminal ECT.Amid protests...

Republicans urge slimmer COVID-19 bill as Democrats ready Biden plan

Ten moderate Republican U.S. senators urged Democratic President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly downsize his 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to win bipartisan support as Democrats in Congress prepared to push ahead with his plan ...

Samyukta Kisan Morcha claims over 100 people missing since tractor parade, forms panel

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers unions, on Sunday claimed that over 100 people were missing since the violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day, and it has set up a six-member committee to look into the matte...

Bird flu kills more than 250 pelicans in Mauritania, says ministry

About 245 pelican chicks and two dozen adult pelicans have died from H5N1 bird flu in a Mauritanian national park bordering an area in northern Senegal that was hit by the virus, Mauritanias environment ministry said on Saturday. The birds ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021