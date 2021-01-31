NCW felicitates women corona warriors on its foundation day

The NCW on Sunday felicitated 'Women COVID Warriors', who have done exceptional and commendable work during the pandemic.

The felicitation was done by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to mark the National Commission for Women's 29th foundation day.

Javadekar appreciated the efforts of women who fought the battle against COVID-19 at the frontline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)