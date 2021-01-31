Left Menu

Dialogue must for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the resolution of the Kashmir issue was imperative for lasting peace and development and renewed her demand for dialogue with internal stakeholders and Pakistan.Peace has to be restored on the border.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-01-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 22:24 IST
Dialogue must for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the resolution of the Kashmir issue was imperative for lasting peace and development and renewed her demand for dialogue with ''internal stakeholders'' and Pakistan.

“Peace has to be restored on the border. The daily rush to Kashmir graveyards has to end. The bloodshed has to stop and for all this resolution of Kashmir issue is essential,” Mehbooba said while addressing party workers in the border district of Poonch.

He claimed the “iron fist policy” of the Union government is bound to prove counterproductive.

“There is no alternative to the (PDP founder) Mufti Muhammad Sayeed's vision of peace with dignity and the agenda of PDP is more relevant today than ever,” she said, advocating dialogue with Pakistan and ''internal stakeholders especially youths''.

Mehbooba alleged that ''democratic space has been squeezed'' in J-K.

She termed August 5, 2019 as the ''darkest day in Indian history'' and said it will not be an easy task to get the special status of Jammu and Kashmir restored.

“The struggle is tough and full of challenges and I am ready to face any consequences for my resolve,” she said while urging the leaders to strengthen the party at the grassroots to enable it to fight the “long and tough battle”.

She expressing gratitude to the party workers across Jammu and Kashmir who have stood firm with her.

“Our leaders continue to languish behind bars,'' she said and alleged that pressure was being put on PDP supporters to leave the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Britain's centenarian fundraiser Captain Tom in hospital with COVID

British centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden in last years lockdown, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter said on Sunday...

Govt bent upon throttling farmers' voice by banning Internet: Cong

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the government was hell bent upon throttling the voice of farmers by imposing a ban on Internet at their agitation sites.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government has shut the Inte...

Maha: 84-year-old man kills his 80-year-old wife

An 84-year-old man was arrested onSunday in Thane district in Maharashtra for allegedly stabbingto death his 80-year-old wife, police said.The incident took place in Golavali village in thedistricts Dombivali area and the accused has been i...

Qatar pledges USD 360 million in aid to Hamas-ruled Gaza

The Qatari government on Sunday said it would provide 360 million in assistance for the Gaza Strip during the coming year, renewing a program that has helped reduce fighting between Israel and the territorys militant Hamas rulers.Qatar, an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021