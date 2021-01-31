Freelance journalist arrested for 'misbehaving' with police at Singhu border

Freelance journalist Mandeep Punia was arrested from the Singhu border on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with the police personnel on duty at the farmers' protest site there, officials said. A case was registered against him and he has been arrested, a senior police officer said, a day after the scribe was detained. A group of journalists on Sunday evening staged a protest outside police headquarters against the arrest of Punia. The protesters were carrying placards in their hands and raising slogans. They also held a small march near the area. Police had earlier said they placed barricades at the border following the violence on Friday to ensure that no one could get through.

However, some people including the journalist were trying to remove the barricades, the police had alleged, adding that the scribe also misbehaved with the police personnel there.

Clashes erupted at Singhu border on Friday between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents who hurled stones at each other. The Singhu border is one of the main protest sites against the new farm laws.

Delhi Police SHO (Alipur) was injured in the violence.

At least 44 people, including the man who attacked the SHO, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

