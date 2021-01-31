Maha: 84-year-old man kills his 80-year-old wife

An 84-year-old man was arrested onSunday in Thane district in Maharashtra for allegedly stabbingto death his 80-year-old wife, police said.

The incident took place in Golavali village in thedistrict's Dombivali area and the accused has been identifiedas Baliram Pandurang Patil, Kalyan Deputy Commissioner ofPolice Vivek Pansare told PTI.

''The members of the Patil household found smokeemanating from one of the rooms in the morning. When theyentered it, they found the accused's wife Parvati's corpsehalf burnt with stab wounds. As per the family, the elderlycouple used to quarrel frequently,'' he said.

Patil has been arrested for murder and further probeinto the case is being carried out by Manpada police, the DCPinformed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)