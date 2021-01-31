Names of places should be changed if there is proof of wrong done: MP Minister

Madhya Pradesh Minister Usha Thakur on Sunday said that the names of places in the states should be changed if there is evidence that something wrong happened in the past. "If something wrong happened in the past, and if somebody has evidence of that, then the Constitution permits us to correct those mistakes. If there is evidence, then names of places should be changed," Thakur said while talking to media.

In December 2020, BJP MP Shankar Lalwani has proposed changing the name of a locality in Indore from Khajrana to Ganesh Nagar while retaining the name Khajrana for areas near the Dargah. Prior to that in November 2020, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker and BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma suggested changing the names of Hoshangabad city to 'Narmadapuram' and Idgah Hills in Bhopal to 'Guru Nanak Tekri'. (ANI)

