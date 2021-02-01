Girl thrashed by her uncle, aunt in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly tortured and beaten up by her uncle and aunt with whom she had been living in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

Kishan Singh and his wife Rekha were arrested on January 29, SHO Bhim Gajendra Singh said.

''They used to beat her and thrash badly. Someone from the village made a video of this and sent it to Devi Singh, the girl's father, following which he lodged a complaint,'' Singh said.

The girl had injuries on her hands, back, ears and fingers, he said.

An FIR was registered in the matter on Friday on the basis of the complaint, the SHO said.

The couple was arrested and sent to judicial custody, he added.

