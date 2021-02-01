Left Menu

With 11,427 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally reaches 1,07,57,610

With 11,427 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally has reached 1,07,57,610, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 09:59 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With 11,427 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally has reached 1,07,57,610, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday. India has reported 11,858 discharges and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,04,34,983 and 1,54,392 respectively, as per Union Health Ministry.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,68,235. Kerala and Maharashtra have reported 71,229 and 46,312 active COVID-19 cases respectively, while Delhi's total number of active cases stands at 1,361.

Meanwhile, a total of 19,70,92,635 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 31st January. Of these, 5,04,263 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the world's largest vaccination drive is going on in our country and is progressing quickly with 37 lakh plus beneficiaries vaccinated in the first 15 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

