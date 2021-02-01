Left Menu

TEXT-Statement from Myanmar military on state of emergency

In order to perform scrutiny of the voter lists and to take action, the authority of the nation’s law making, governance and jurisdiction is handed over to the Commander in Chief in accordance with the 2008 constitution article 418, sub article (a).

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:07 IST
TEXT-Statement from Myanmar military on state of emergency
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar's army declared a state of emergency on Monday as it carried out detentions of senior government leaders in response to alleged fraud during November's general election. A video address broadcast on military-owned television said power had been handed to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Here is the statement read out on Myawaddy Television (MWD):

"The voter lists which were used during the multi-party general election which was held on the 8th of November were found to have huge discrepancies and the Union Election Commission failed to settle this matter. Although the sovereignty of the nation must derive from the people, there was terrible fraud in the voter list during the democratic general election which runs contrary to ensuring a stable democracy.

A refusal to settle the issue of voter list fraud and a failure to take action and follow a request to postpone lower-house and upper-house parliament sessions is not in accordance with article 417 of the 2018 constitution that refers to 'acts or attempts to take over the sovereignty of the Union by wrongful forcible means' and could lead to a disintegration of national solidarity. Due to such acts, there have been a lot of protests going on in townships and cities in Myanmar to demonstrate their mistrust toward UEC. Other parties and people have also been found conducting different kinds of provocations including displaying flags which are very damaging to national security.

Unless this problem is resolved, it will obstruct the path to democracy and it must therefore be resolved according to the law. Therefore, the state of emergency is declared in accordance with article 417 of the 2008 constitution. In order to perform scrutiny of the voter lists and to take action, the authority of the nation's law making, governance and jurisdiction is handed over to the Commander in Chief in accordance with the 2008 constitution article 418, sub article (a). The state of emergency is effective nationwide and the duration of the state of emergency is set for one year, starting from the date this order is announced in line with article 417 of the 2008 constitution."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Aspiring Indian Author Dedicates his book to People of Japan

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 01, 2021 PRNewswire -- Ashutosh Rawal, who is about to publish his book on his experiences in Japan is a strong supporter and advocate of Japan Tokyo Olympics. He champions the cause of supporting Japan in its endeav...

Vietnam targets growth surge, hi-tech shift in Communist Party economic blueprint

Having sidestepped the worst of the coronavirus pandemic so far, Vietnam aims to rev up its economy over the next five years, trusting on its custom-tooled mix of free trade deals, privatisation and tight COVID-19 curbs.Armed with a raft of...

QUOTES-Myanmar's army seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmars military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy NLD party in early morning r...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Western Australia state reports no new local COVID-19 casesWestern Australia state reported no new local COVID-19 cases on Monday, a day after it recorded its first case in 10 months tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021