Left Menu

Traffic diverted at Delhi's Akshardham due to farmers' protest

The Delhi Police diverted vehicular traffic at Akshardham towards Noida on Monday morning due to the farmers' agitation at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:18 IST
Traffic diverted at Delhi's Akshardham due to farmers' protest
visual from the diversion point (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police diverted vehicular traffic at Akshardham towards Noida on Monday morning due to the farmers' agitation at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border. The protest at the Ghazipur border entered its 66th day on Monday.

Security has been beefed up as farmers continue to reach make their way to the protest site for the past two to three days. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China shares edge higher as economic recovery continues

China shares rose on Monday, rebounding from the previous weeks drop, after growing factory activity in January underscored a continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy, although fresh domestic lockdowns hit pace of growth. At ...

'Rule of law must be upheld': India expresses 'deep concern' after military coup in Myanmar

India on Monday expressed deep concern on the developments in Myanmar and said it believes that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. The Myanmar military on Monday staged a coup and detained State Counsellor Aung San S...

Nine dead in hotel attack on Sunday in Somali capital - police

Nine people died in an attack at a hotel on Sunday in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, and security forces ended the assault by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab fighters early on Monday, a police spokesman said.A suicide car bomb exploded early o...

Aspiring Indian Author Dedicates his book to People of Japan

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 01, 2021 PRNewswire -- Ashutosh Rawal, who is about to publish his book on his experiences in Japan is a strong supporter and advocate of Japan Tokyo Olympics. He champions the cause of supporting Japan in its endeav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021