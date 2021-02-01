Left Menu

Situation in Myanmar extremely worrying, UK minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:46 IST
Situation in Myanmar extremely worrying, UK minister says
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Helen_Whately)

The situation in Myanmar is extremely worrying and the British authorities are monitoring it closely, a minister said on Monday after the military in the Asian country seized power in a coup against the democratically elected government.

"It's clearly an extremely worrying situation in Myanmar," said junior health minister Helen Whately, the first British minister to appear on the media since news of the coup emerged.

"We're monitoring the situation closely," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine skepticism lurks in town famous for syphilis study

Lucenia Dunn spent the early days of the coronavirus pandemic encouraging people to wear masks and keep a safe distance from each other in Tuskegee, a mostly Black city where the government once used unsuspecting African American men as gui...

UK PM Johnson condemns Myanmar coup and imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he condemned the coup in Myanmar after the military in the Asian country seized power, saying Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders must be freed.I condemn the coup and unlawful impr...

Police identify 1 killed at Wisconsin mall, search for teen

Police in a northern Wisconsin town identified late Sunday a person shot and killed at a mall and said they were looking for a teenager in connection to the shooting.Jovanni J. Frausto, 19, died as a result of the gunfire that erupted aroun...

Chhattisgarh: Garment unit run by women to make CRPF uniforms

A garment factory operated bywomen at a village in Chhattisgarhs Naxal-hit Dantewadadistrict will manufacture uniforms of the Central ReservePolice Force, a government official said.The Nava Dantewada Garment Factory, establishedrecently by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021