Arms and ammunition recovered in Assam

Arms and ammunition, includingone AK-47 rifle, were recovered by police from the banks ofMora Pagladia river in Assam on Monday.

Acting on specific information, the security personnellaunched search operations at Barimakha in Baksa district andfound the weapons and ammunition buried under the soil nearthe banks of the river, police said in a statement.

One AK-47 rifle along with one magazine, 107 liveammunition of AK-47 rifles and one glock pistol withammunition were recovered, the statement said.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.

