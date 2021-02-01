Punjab Cong leaders meet Shah, raise concerns over youths 'missing' after Red Fort incident

Congress MP Manish Tewari, and Punjab ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria met Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament house Monday and raised the issue of some youths from the state ''missing'' after the Red Fort violence on Republic Day.

The Punjab leaders, also including MLA Raj Kumar Chhabbewal, expressed their concerns over the ''missing youths'' who were detained by the Delhi Police after the incident, and they demanded their early release.

Sources said Shah assured them he will look into the matter.

The Delhi Police has said it filed over 35 cases and arrested more than 80 people in connection with the violence and vandalism in the national capital during a tractor parade on January 26 by the farmers protesting against the three new Central agriculture laws.

Shah later informed the Congress leaders that he has directed the Delhi Police to release the list of all those arrested, the sources said. Concerns have been raised in Punjab over some of the youths having gone ''missing'' after they were protesting at the Singhu border and had participated in the agitations at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

