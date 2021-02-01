Man killed, 10 injured in clash over land dispute in Rajasthan

A man was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Cheekru village when members of the same caste had an altercation over a piece of farm land, they said.

Stones were pelted which led to the death of an elderly man, identified as Ramdayal Jatav, 60, while 10 others were injured, Station House Officer, Bayana police station, Madan Lal Meena said.

Four persons suffered critical injuries and they were referred to Bharatpur for treatment, he added.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem, Meena said.

A murder case has been registered and investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)