Left Menu

Lebanon''s Hezbollah group says it shot down Israeli drone

Lebanons militant Hezbollah group said its fighters shot down an Israeli drone on Monday over a southern village near the border with Israel. Hezbollahs al-Manar TV said the drone was shot down after it entered Lebanons air space and crashed in the village of Blida, near the border with Israel.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:55 IST
Lebanon''s Hezbollah group says it shot down Israeli drone

Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group said its fighters shot down an Israeli drone on Monday over a southern village near the border with Israel. The Israeli military did not confirm the shootdown but said a drone had crashed on Lebanese territory. Tensions in the region have been rising over the past months amid Israeli airstrikes on Iran-backed fighters in neighboring Syria. Hezbollah has also vowed to respond for the killing of one of its fighters in an Israeli strike in Syria last year. Hezbollah's al-Manar TV said the drone was shot down after it entered Lebanon's air space and crashed in the village of Blida, near the border with Israel. Hezbollah fighters now have the unmanned aircraft, the report said. The Israeli military said the drone was on operational activity along the border before it crashed. ''There is no risk of breach of information,” the military added.

Israeli warplanes and drones violate Lebanon's airspace almost daily, sometimes to carry out airstrike in neighboring Syria.

The frequency of low-flying warplanes over Beirut and other parts of Lebanon has intensified in the past weeks, making residents jittery as tensions run high in the region.

Israel and Hezbollah fought to a draw in a month-long war in Lebanon in 2006. Hezbollah has in the past claimed downing Israeli drones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention

Silver broke above 30 an ounce for the first time since 2013 on Monday as an army of retail traders stormed into the metal, switching their focus from mission Gamestonk and triggering fears of a multi-asset melt-up in global markets. As tra...

Chicago schools reopening uncertain as union talks stall

A plan to reopen Chicago schools remained in doubt Monday as last-minute negotiations over COVID-19 safety measures with the teachers union stalled, amplifying the possibility of a strike or lockout if teachers and staff in K-8 do not show ...

UK makes formal request to join trans-Pacific trade deal

Britain made a formal request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership CPTPP on Monday, seeking membership of the 11-country deal to open new avenues for post-Brexit trade and influence. Announcing t...

Novel biosensors quickly detect coronavirus proteins, antibodies

Scientists have developed new protein-based biosensors that glow when mixed with components of the novel coronavirus or specific COVID-19 antibodies, a breakthrough that could enable faster and more widespread testing for the disease.When m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021