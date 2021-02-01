Left Menu

Paswan lauds presentation of budget in paperless form

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday lauded government's move of presenting the union budget in a paperless form for the first time, saying that getting digital had become a necessity in the situation created by COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:12 IST
Paswan lauds presentation of budget in paperless form
Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan talks to ANI at Parliament on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday lauded government's move of presenting the union budget in a paperless form for the first time, saying that getting digital had become a necessity in the situation created by COVID-19. Paswan told ANI that going paperless in the budget was a big leap towards Digital India.

"As we see COVID-19 pandemic situation in the world, getting digital is a necessity rather than a luxury. The way our government and the Prime Minister are focusing on being digital, it is a very good initiative taken by the Finance Minister," Paswan said. "But what is more important is the content in that digital tab. I am hopeful that the content would lead us towards Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the traditional 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet in this year's budget. She carried a tablet in a red-coloured cover that had the national emblem embossed on it.

Paswan also responded to a question about his absence from NDA and all-party meetings held last week. "I was not really well, to be honest. I don't know why there was such a hue and cry about me not attending the meeting. I have been attending the NDA meeting for the past seven years. But there have been times when I have skipped meetings because before every session a meeting like this takes place. An all-party meeting and an NDA meeting takes place. This time I don't know. Why my not attending the meeting became an issue," he asked.

"I was genuinely not well. I also got myself tested for coronavirus. Last evening I got my reports negative and I am back here," he added. LJP, which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, was conspicuous by its absence at the meeting of the ruling alliance in parliament premises on Saturday.

Paswan, who is MP from Jamui, was also not present at the all-party meeting held on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

