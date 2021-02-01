Mexico assigned AztraZeneca vaccine through COVAX this month

Mexico assigned AztraZeneca vaccine through COVAX this monthReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:18 IST
Mexico has been assigned doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing program this month, Mexico's foreign minister said on Twitter on Monday.
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the shots were assigned to Mexico in February and March, without giving giving details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
