Three family members injured in blast in J-K’s Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:04 IST
Three members of a family were injured in a blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Monday.

A boy picked up an object from a field and it exploded when he threw it on the ground, they said.

Three persons, including the boy, a girl and an elderly person, were injured in the incident that took place in the border belt of Nowshera area of Rajouri on Sunday, the officials said.

The injured were shifted to GMC hospital in Jammu, they said.

Sources said it appeared to be a mine blast.

