India pays its UN regular budget assessment in full with payment of USD 24.12 million

India has paid its UN regular budget assessment in full with a payment of USD 24.12 million, joining an “honour roll” of 25 Member States that have fully paid their assessments to the world organization so far this year.

India made the payment of USD 24.12 million on January 29. So far 25 Member States have paid their regular budget assessments in full.

“Paid in full! India joins the '2021 Honour Roll' list of Member States that have paid their UN regular budget assessments in full,” India’s Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted Monday.

