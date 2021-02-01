NCW confers 'Covid Women Warrior' award on 4 Maha IPS officers

The National Commission for Women(NCW) has conferred its 'Covid Women Warrior' award on fourMaharashtra IPS officers in recognition of their outstandingservice during the pandemic, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukhsaid on Monday.

The NCW conferred the award on Amravati Commissionerof Police Arti Singh, Aurangabad Superintendent of PoliceMokshada Patil, Solapur SP Tejaswi Satpute and Mumbai Zone VDeputy Commissioner Niyati Thaker Dave, the minister informed.

''As the head of the police family, it is a matter ofpride for me as the National Commission for Women hasconferred the 'Covid Women Warrior' award to four Maharashtrawomen IPS officers in recognition of their outstanding jobamidst the Covid19 pandemic,'' Deshmukh tweeted.

The minister said the selfless service of the quartettowards society and their crucial role in handling law andorder amid the pandemic in COVID-19 hotspots is an exemplarydisplay of grit and determination.

''Congratulations to them on this achievement & bestwishes to them for their future endeavors!'' he added.

