Left Menu

Maharashtra: 1 dead, 6 injured as building collapses in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:19 IST
Maharashtra: 1 dead, 6 injured as building collapses in Thane

One person was killed and sixothers, including minors, were injured after a buildingcollapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district onMonday morning, a civic official said.

The single-storey building, where a godown of anonline goods delivery firm is located, collapsed around 10.30am in Harihar Compound at Mankoli junction in Bhiwandi, Thanecivic body's regional disaster management control cell chiefSantosh Kadam said.

Personnel of the Thane district rescue force, disastermanagement cell and fire services officials from Bhiwandi andThane rushed to the spot, and a team of the National DisasterResponse Force (NDRF) arrived at noon and led the rescue andrelief operation, he said.

The body of a security guard, identified as 35-year-old Saurabh Tripathi, was recovered from the debris, while sixpersons, including three minors, were rescued from the rubbleand hospitalised, Kadam said.

The 15-year-old building belongs to a private firmwhich uses it as a godown for online delivery of goods, hesaid.

At the site of the collapse, 24-year-old Akhil Badana,an employee of the firm owning the godown, was at the centreof discussion after it was revealed he missed the crash byseconds as he went to answer a phone call from a neighbour.

''I had just parked my vehicle when I got a call frommy neighbour. As I took the call, I saw the godown comingdown. I am lucky,'' Badana, who works as a scanner operator,told reporters at the site.

The search and rescue operation was called off lateevening and a police team was at the site carrying out furtherprobe, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Budget: Central varsity in Leh, strengthening over 15K schools as per new NEP announced

Setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions, strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP and reforms in board exams from 20...

Himachal CM hails Union Budget, Congress says ignored state

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday hailed the Union Budget, terming it as comprehensive and ambitious even as the Congress alleged that it ignored the state. Thakur said the Union Budget rests on six pillars, including...

Cong releases first list for Gujarat local body polls

The Congress on Monday releasedits first list of 142 candidates for various wards in fivemunicipal corporations, except Ahmedabad, for the local bodypolls scheduled to be held in two phases later this month.The list contains the names for d...

COVID-19: Over 33,000 healthcare workers vaccinated so far in Himachal

As many as 5,700 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 33,452, a senior health official said. A total of 7,614 health worker...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021