Left Menu

HC awards compensation, directs job for woman attacked by temple elephant 20 years ago

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:51 IST
HC awards compensation, directs job for woman attacked by temple elephant 20 years ago

The Madras High Court bench here hasawarded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for a womanwhose food pipe and windpipe were damaged in an elephantattack at Samayapuram Mariamman temple in 1999 when she wasthree years old.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy, who heard the case via videolink recently, found Sindhu Lakshmi struggling to speak due tothe damage.

He said the petitioner suffered injuries due to thenegligence of the temple officials and the compensation beingclaimed by the petitioner was for violation of fundamentalrights.

This was a fit case where the court would be justified inawarding monetary compensation of Rs one crore, since thewoman, daughter of a government transport worker, had takentreatment at various private and government hospitals, thecourt said.

However it was awarding Rs 25 lakh.

The woman had applied for a job under compassionategrounds also.

The petitioner had faced emotional suffering and spent onmedical expenses for 20 years, but nothing had been receivedfrom the respondents, the court said.

It directed that she be provided a job within eight weeksin the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endownments departmentand the monetary compensation within four weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson condemns Myanmar coup and imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he condemned the coup in Myanmar after the military in the Asian country seized power, saying Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders must be freed.I condemn the coup and unlawful impr...

Austria to loosen lockdown, wary of pandemic's economic and social impact

Austria, wary of the social and psychological impact of coronavirus lockdowns, will cautiously loosen restrictions next week, letting non-essential shops and schools reopen, despite stubbornly high infection rates.The country is currently i...

'Life-threatening' winter storm batters U.S. Northeast

A powerful winter storm engulfed much of the U.S. Northeast on Monday as several inches of snow fell across vast swaths of the region and high winds swept coastal areas, causing widespread disruption in New York City and other major urban c...

Soccer-Pirlo insists lessons have be learned from Inter defeat

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said last months Serie A defeat to Inter Milan taught his side some important lessons which set them on their way to a four-match winning streak in all competitions ahead of a rematch in the Coppa Italia semi-fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021