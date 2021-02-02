Left Menu

Soccer-TV rights for France's top two leagues yet to be decided due to low offers

France's LFP soccer body said on Monday the television rights for the country's top two domestic leagues had not been allocated as no bidder offered the expected price. The release did not disclose any financial details. The LFP won back the rights last December from Spanish media rights agency Mediapro, which operates soccer channel Telefoot, following a dispute over the payments under the deal.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-02-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 00:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The LFP won back the rights last December from Spanish media rights agency Mediapro, which operates soccer channel Telefoot, following a dispute over the payments under the deal. Vivendi-owned Canal+ had boycotted the French League's tender. https://bit.ly/2NUzwTk

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

