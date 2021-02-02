Left Menu

PM to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on Thursday 

The day marks the beginning of the 100th year of the Chauri Chaura incident, a landmark event in the countrys fight for Independence, the PMO noted in a statement.Modi will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the centenary during the event.The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the state government will begin in all 75 districts of the state from February 4 and will continue till February 4, 2022, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 12:27 IST
PM to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on Thursday 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Chauri Chaura' centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh on February 4 via video conferencing. The day marks the beginning of the 100th year of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for Independence, the PMO noted in a statement.

Modi will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the centenary during the event.

''The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the state government will begin in all 75 districts of the state from February 4 and will continue till February 4, 2022,'' it said. A group of freedom fighters participating in the non-cooperation movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1922 were fired upon by police, leading to death of many of them. In retaliation, protestors attacked and set fire to the Chauri Chaura police station, killing many of its occupants.

The colonial administration tried a large number of people, with many of them executed and many more condemned to life in prison for the incident. Gandhi had called off the movement due to the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's teachers to get vaccines ahead of March 1 re-opening

Teachers in Turkey will get COVID-19 vaccinations in February as they prepare for a nationwide gradual re-opening of schools as of March 1, Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on Tuesday. President Tayyip Erdogan announced the re-opening on...

Ministry of Home Affairs hands over to NIA probe into blast near Israel Embassy: Official.

Ministry of Home Affairs hands over to NIA probe into blast near Israel Embassy Official....

India urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar

In view of a military coup in Myanmar, Indian Embassy in Yangon issued a notification on Tuesday, urging Indian citizens to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. In view of the recent developments, all Indians Citizens are required...

UP: Two PAC personnel on farmers' protest duty killed, five others injured in road crash

Two Uttar Pradesh policemen deployed for farmers protest were killed and five others injured when they were run over by a speeding truck here early on Tuesday, police said.The canter truck hit barricades that were put on the road in view of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021