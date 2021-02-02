27 bills passed earlier to be presented in Lok Sabha today

On the second day of the Budget Session, 27 bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be tabled in the Lower House on Tuesday. Today's Lok Sabha session will also see various Standard Committee reports on Coal and Steel, Home Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, among others being presented.

After the Lower House assembles at 4 pm, Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh will table 27 Bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the Fourth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha and assented to by President Ram Nath Kovind. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Satya Pal Singh will present reports and statements of the Public Accounts Committee, including the 21st Report on "Implementation of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006" and the 114th report on "Design, Development, Manufacture and Induction of Light Combat Aircraft".

BJP MPs Rakesh Singh and Ajay Nishad will present reports of the Standing Committee on Coal and Steel, while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran and Janata Dal (U) [JD(U)] MP Dulal Chandra Goswami will present reports on the Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which will include traffic and COVID-19 management. The Standing Committee's reports on Home Affairs were virtually presented to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on December 21, 2020, and were forwarded to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the same day.

Reports of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare will also be presented in the Lok Sabha. These reports were presented to Naidu on November 21, 2020, and were forwarded to Birla on November 25. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary will also move a motion that the House does agree with the 18th Report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to it on Monday.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee will move a motion of thanks on President Kovind's address on January 29. (ANI)

